Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett
Lyle Lovett
Date of Birth
1 November 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
(1998)
7.3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
(2007)
6.8
Cookie's Fortune
(1998)
Filmography
6.7
Big Sky
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, USA
5.9
When Angels Sing
Angels Sing
Comedy, Drama, Family
2013, USA
7.3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Musical, Comedy
2007, USA
5.9
The New Guy
The New Guy
Comedy
2002, USA
5.6
Dr. T & the Women
Dr. T & The Women
Comedy, Drama
2000, USA / Germany
7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Comedy, Drama
1998, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Opposite of Sex
The Opposite Of Sex
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1998, USA
6.8
Cookie's Fortune
Cookie's Fortune
Drama, Comedy
1998, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree