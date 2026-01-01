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Lyle Lovett Lyle Lovett
Kinoafisha Persons Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett

Lyle Lovett

Date of Birth
1 November 1957
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story 7.3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Cookie's Fortune 6.8
Cookie's Fortune (1998)

Filmography

Big Sky 6.7
Big Sky
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, USA
When Angels Sing 5.9
When Angels Sing Angels Sing
Comedy, Drama, Family 2013, USA
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story 7.3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Musical, Comedy 2007, USA
The New Guy 5.9
The New Guy The New Guy
Comedy 2002, USA
Dr. T & the Women 5.6
Dr. T & the Women Dr. T & The Women
Comedy, Drama 2000, USA / Germany
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Comedy, Drama 1998, USA
Watch trailer
The Opposite of Sex 6.2
The Opposite of Sex The Opposite Of Sex
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1998, USA
Cookie's Fortune 6.8
Cookie's Fortune Cookie's Fortune
Drama, Comedy 1998, USA
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