Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
María Duval
María Duval
Kinoafisha
Persons
María Duval
María Duval
María Duval
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Permanent Vacation
(1980)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
1980
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.1
Permanent Vacation
Permanent Vacation
Comedy, Drama
1980, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree