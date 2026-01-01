Aoi Nakajima

Menu
Date of Birth
20 September 1945
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
16 May 1991
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Realm of the Senses 6.7
In the Realm of the Senses In The Realms Of Senses
Horror, Drama 1976, Japan / France
