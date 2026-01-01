Aoi Nakajima

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
20 September 1945
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
16 May 1991
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.7
In the Realm of the Senses
(1976)
6.7
In the Realm of the Senses
In The Realms Of Senses
Horror, Drama
1976, Japan / France
