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About
Filmography
Michael Pan
Michael Pan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Pan
Michael Pan
Michael Pan
Date of Birth
18 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
5.5
Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
(2001)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Family
Year
All
2001
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.5
Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
Animation, Family
2001, Germany / South Korea
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