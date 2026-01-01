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Nikolay Marton
Nikolay Marton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Marton
Nikolay Marton
Nikolay Marton
Date of Birth
10 September 1934
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
Spisok korabley
(2008)
6.3
Serebryanye golovy
(1998)
6.1
Banditskiy Peterburg 4: Arestant
(2003)
Filmography
2.9
A Hellish Chaos
A Hellish Chaos
Documentary
2017, Russia
5.9
Zolotoe sechenie
Zolotoe sechenie
Adventure
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Spisok korabley
Spisok korabley
Documentary
2008, Russia
Teni proshlogo
Detective
2007, Russia
5.4
Shahmatist
Action, Crime, Mystery,
2004, Russia
6.1
Bipedalism
Bipedalism
Drama, Sci-Fi
2004, Russia
6.1
Banditskiy Peterburg 4: Arestant
Crime, Drama
2003, Russia
Revizor
Theatrical
2002, Russia
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