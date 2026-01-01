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Nikolay Marton Nikolay Marton
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Marton

Nikolay Marton

Nikolay Marton

Date of Birth
10 September 1934
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

6.4
Spisok korabley (2008)
Serebryanye golovy 6.3
Serebryanye golovy (1998)
Banditskiy Peterburg 4: Arestant 6.1
Banditskiy Peterburg 4: Arestant (2003)

Filmography

A Hellish Chaos 2.9
A Hellish Chaos A Hellish Chaos
Documentary 2017, Russia
Zolotoe sechenie 5.9
Zolotoe sechenie Zolotoe sechenie
Adventure 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Spisok korabley Spisok korabley
Documentary 2008, Russia
Teni proshlogo
Teni proshlogo
Detective 2007, Russia
Shahmatist 5.4
Shahmatist
Action, Crime, Mystery, 2004, Russia
Bipedalism 6.1
Bipedalism Bipedalism
Drama, Sci-Fi 2004, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 4: Arestant 6.1
Banditskiy Peterburg 4: Arestant
Crime, Drama 2003, Russia
Revizor
Revizor
Theatrical 2002, Russia
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