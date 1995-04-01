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About
Filmography
Maxence Perrin
Maxence Perrin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxence Perrin
Maxence Perrin
Maxence Perrin
Date of Birth
1 April 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Paris 36
(2008)
6.9
The Chorus
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2008
2004
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7
Paris 36
Faubourg 36
Drama
2008, France / Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
The Chorus
Choristes, Les
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2004, France
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