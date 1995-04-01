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Maxence Perrin Maxence Perrin
Kinoafisha Persons Maxence Perrin

Maxence Perrin

Maxence Perrin

Date of Birth
1 April 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Paris 36 7.0
Paris 36 (2008)
The Chorus 6.9
The Chorus (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Paris 36 7
Paris 36 Faubourg 36
Drama 2008, France / Czechia / Germany
Watch trailer
The Chorus 6.9
The Chorus Choristes, Les
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2004, France
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