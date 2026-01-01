Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Awards
Niels Mueller
Niels Mueller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niels Mueller
Niels Mueller
Niels Mueller
Date of Birth
17 May 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.1
100 Code
(2015)
6.1
Tadpole
(2002)
5.7
The Assassination of Richard Nixon
(2004)
Filmography
7.1
100 Code
Crime, Thriller
2015, Sweden/Germany
5.7
The Assassination of Richard Nixon
The Assassination of Richard Nixon
Drama
2004, Mexico / USA
6.1
Tadpole
Tadpole
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2002, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree