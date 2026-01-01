Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Niels Mueller Niels Mueller
Kinoafisha Persons Niels Mueller

Niels Mueller

Niels Mueller

Date of Birth
17 May 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

100 Code 7.1
100 Code (2015)
Tadpole 6.1
Tadpole (2002)
The Assassination of Richard Nixon 5.7
The Assassination of Richard Nixon (2004)

Filmography

100 Code 7.1
100 Code
Crime, Thriller 2015, Sweden/Germany
The Assassination of Richard Nixon 5.7
The Assassination of Richard Nixon The Assassination of Richard Nixon
Drama 2004, Mexico / USA
Tadpole 6.1
Tadpole Tadpole
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2002, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more