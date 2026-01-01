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Mo Gallini Mo Gallini
Kinoafisha Persons Mo Gallini

Mo Gallini

Mo Gallini

Date of Birth
15 February 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The X Files 8.2
The X Files (1993)
Weeds 8.1
Weeds (2005)
Chicago Fire 8.0
Chicago Fire (2012)

Filmography

F Valentines Day 5.3
F Valentines Day F Valentines Day
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2026, USA
Double Threat 4.7
Double Threat Double Threat
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2022, USA
Armed Response 3.8
Armed Response Armed Response
Thriller 2017, USA
Chicago Fire 8
Chicago Fire
Drama, Action 2012, USA
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden 5.6
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Treasure Buddies 4.5
Treasure Buddies Treasure Buddies
Comedy, Family 2012, USA / Canada
Selfless 4.5
Selfless Selfless
Thriller 2008, USA
Weeds 8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2005, USA
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