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About
Filmography
Mo Gallini
Mo Gallini
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mo Gallini
Mo Gallini
Mo Gallini
Date of Birth
15 February 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.2
The X Files
(1993)
8.1
Weeds
(2005)
8.0
Chicago Fire
(2012)
Filmography
5.3
F Valentines Day
F Valentines Day
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2026, USA
4.7
Double Threat
Double Threat
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2022, USA
3.8
Armed Response
Armed Response
Thriller
2017, USA
8
Chicago Fire
Drama, Action
2012, USA
5.6
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
Treasure Buddies
Treasure Buddies
Comedy, Family
2012, USA / Canada
4.5
Selfless
Selfless
Thriller
2008, USA
8.1
Weeds
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2005, USA
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