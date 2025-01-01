Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Peter Weller Awards

Awards and nominations of Peter Weller

Peter Weller
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
