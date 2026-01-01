Maxime Le Forestier

Menu
Date of Birth
10 February 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Car Keys 5.2
The Car Keys Clefs de bagnole, Les
Comedy 2003, France
