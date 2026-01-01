Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maxime Le Forestier
Maxime Le Forestier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maxime Le Forestier
Maxime Le Forestier
Maxime Le Forestier
Date of Birth
10 February 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.2
The Car Keys
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
5.2
The Car Keys
Clefs de bagnole, Les
Comedy
2003, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree