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Filmography
Alex Kapranos
Alex Kapranos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Kapranos
Alex Kapranos
Alex Kapranos
Date of Birth
20 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Sparks Brothers
(2021)
5.2
9 Songs
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2004
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.8
The Sparks Brothers
The Sparks Brothers
Biography, Comedy, Documentary
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
9 Songs
9 Songs
Musical, Drama, Romantic
2004, France
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