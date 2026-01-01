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Alex Kapranos Alex Kapranos
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Kapranos

Alex Kapranos

Alex Kapranos

Date of Birth
20 March 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Sparks Brothers 7.8
The Sparks Brothers (2021)
9 Songs 5.2
9 Songs (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Sparks Brothers 7.8
The Sparks Brothers The Sparks Brothers
Biography, Comedy, Documentary 2021, USA
Watch trailer
9 Songs 5.2
9 Songs 9 Songs
Musical, Drama, Romantic 2004, France
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