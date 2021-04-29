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Poster of The Sparks Brothers
7.8
The Sparks Brothers - the sparks brothers (2021) | official trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Sparks Brothers
7.8

The Sparks Brothers

, 2021
The Sparks Brothers
USA / Biography, Comedy, Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Sparks Brothers
7.8
The Sparks Brothers - the sparks brothers (2021) | official trailer
The Sparks Brothers  the sparks brothers (2021) | official trailer

Synopsis

Take a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers Ron & Russell Mael, celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.

Cast

Ron Mael
Russell Mael
Beck
Jane Widlin
Tony Visconti
Mike Myers
Mike Myers
Director Edgar Wright
Writer Edgar Wright
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 18 June 2021
World premiere 29 April 2021
Release date
21 October 2021 Denmark
9 May 2022 Estonia
28 July 2021 France
7 October 2021 Germany 12
30 July 2021 Great Britain
30 August 2021 Italy
8 April 2022 Japan
14 April 2022 Netherlands 16
9 September 2021 Portugal
12 November 2021 Spain
8 October 2021 Sweden
18 June 2021 USA R
Worldwide Gross $1,249,115
Production Focus Features, Media Rights Capital (MRC), Complete Fiction
Also known as
The Sparks Brothers, Los hermanos Sparks, Les frères Sparks, Os Irmãos Sparks, Sparks - bröderna som blev popikoner, Sparksi vennad, Братья Sparks, スパークス・ブラザーズ, 火花兄弟

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
The Sparks Brothers - the sparks brothers (2021) | official trailer
The Sparks Brothers The sparks brothers (2021) | official trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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