Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
18 June 2021
World premiere
29 April 2021
Release date
|21 October 2021
|Denmark
|
|
|9 May 2022
|Estonia
|
|
|28 July 2021
|France
|
|
|7 October 2021
|Germany
|
|12
|30 July 2021
|Great Britain
|
|
|30 August 2021
|Italy
|
|
|8 April 2022
|Japan
|
|
|14 April 2022
|Netherlands
|
|16
|9 September 2021
|Portugal
|
|
|12 November 2021
|Spain
|
|
|8 October 2021
|Sweden
|
|
|18 June 2021
|USA
|
|R
Worldwide Gross
$1,249,115
Production
Focus Features, Media Rights Capital (MRC), Complete Fiction
Also known as
The Sparks Brothers, Los hermanos Sparks, Les frères Sparks, Os Irmãos Sparks, Sparks - bröderna som blev popikoner, Sparksi vennad, Братья Sparks, スパークス・ブラザーズ, 火花兄弟