Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
"Franz Ferdinand" "Franz Ferdinand"
Kinoafisha Persons "Franz Ferdinand"

"Franz Ferdinand"

"Franz Ferdinand"

Occupation
Composer, Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

9 Songs 5.2
9 Songs (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
9 Songs 5.3
9 Songs 9 Songs
Musical, Drama, Romantic 2004, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more