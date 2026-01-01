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Lyle Kanouse Lyle Kanouse
Kinoafisha Persons Lyle Kanouse

Lyle Kanouse

Lyle Kanouse

Date of Birth
12 July 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Whatever Works 7.1
Whatever Works (2009)
Love Object 5.9
Love Object (2003)
Bliss 5.9
Bliss (2019)

Filmography

Bliss 5.9
Bliss Bliss
Drama, Horror, Detective 2019, USA
Whatever Works 7.1
Whatever Works Whatever Works
Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA / France
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Love Object 5.9
Love Object Love Object
Comedy, Horror, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2003, USA
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