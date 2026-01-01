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Filmography
Lyle Kanouse
Lyle Kanouse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyle Kanouse
Lyle Kanouse
Lyle Kanouse
Date of Birth
12 July 1952
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Whatever Works
(2009)
5.9
Love Object
(2003)
5.9
Bliss
(2019)
Filmography
5.9
Bliss
Bliss
Drama, Horror, Detective
2019, USA
7.1
Whatever Works
Whatever Works
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA / France
Watch trailer
5.9
Love Object
Love Object
Comedy, Horror, Fairy Tale, Thriller
2003, USA
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