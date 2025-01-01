Menu
Paul McGuigan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul McGuigan
Paul McGuigan
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Director - Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Single Drama
Nominee
