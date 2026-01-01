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Filmography
Chantel Valdivieso
Chantel Valdivieso
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chantel Valdivieso
Chantel Valdivieso
Chantel Valdivieso
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.1
The Loop
(2006)
6.9
The Polar Express
(2004)
Filmography
7.1
The Loop
Comedy
2006, USA
6.9
The Polar Express
The Polar Express
Animation, Musical, Fairy Tale, Family
2004, USA
Watch trailer
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