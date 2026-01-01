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Eddie Deezen Eddie Deezen
Kinoafisha Persons Eddie Deezen

Eddie Deezen

Eddie Deezen

Date of Birth
6 March 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor, The Adventurer, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Polar Express 6.9
The Polar Express (2004)
Rock-A-Doodle 6.0
Rock-A-Doodle (1991)
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water 6.0
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2014)

Filmography

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water 6
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Polar Express 6.9
The Polar Express The Polar Express
Animation, Musical, Fairy Tale, Family 2004, USA
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Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights 5.4
Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights
Animation, Comedy, Family 1994, USA
Rock-A-Doodle 6
Rock-A-Doodle Rock-A-Doodle
Musical, Animation, Adventure, Family 1991, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
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