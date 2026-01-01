Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Eddie Deezen
Eddie Deezen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eddie Deezen
Eddie Deezen
Eddie Deezen
Date of Birth
6 March 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Polar Express
(2004)
6.0
Rock-A-Doodle
(1991)
6.0
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
(2014)
Filmography
6
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
Animation, Adventure, Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Polar Express
The Polar Express
Animation, Musical, Fairy Tale, Family
2004, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights
Scooby-Doo in Arabian Nights
Animation, Comedy, Family
1994, USA
6
Rock-A-Doodle
Rock-A-Doodle
Musical, Animation, Adventure, Family
1991, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree