Alakina Mann
Date of Birth
1 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.6
The Others
(2001)
7.0
Girl with a Pearl Earring
(2003)
Filmography
7
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Girl with a Pearl Earring
Drama
2003, Great Britain / Luxembourg
7.6
The Others
The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2001, Spain / France / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
