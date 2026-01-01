Alakina Mann

Menu
Date of Birth
1 August 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Girl with a Pearl Earring 7
Girl with a Pearl Earring Girl with a Pearl Earring
Drama 2003, Great Britain / Luxembourg
The Others 7.6
The Others The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
