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Katherine Russell Katherine Russell
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Russell

Katherine Russell

Katherine Russell

Date of Birth
17 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 6.4
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
The Canterville Ghost 6.2
The Canterville Ghost (2021)

Filmography

The Canterville Ghost 6.2
The Canterville Ghost
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2021, Great Britain
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason 6.4
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
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