Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Katherine Russell
Katherine Russell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Russell
Katherine Russell
Katherine Russell
Date of Birth
17 April 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
(2004)
6.2
The Canterville Ghost
(2021)
Filmography
6.2
The Canterville Ghost
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2021, Great Britain
6.4
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree