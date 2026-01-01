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Lyudmila Motornaya
Lyudmila Motornaya Lyudmila Motornaya
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Motornaya

Lyudmila Motornaya

Lyudmila Motornaya

Date of Birth
19 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Two people in the same life, not counting the dog 7.9
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog (2025)
Arrhythmia 7.6
Arrhythmia (2017)
Harvest Time 5.7
Harvest Time (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog 7.9
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog Двое в одной жизни, не считая собаки
Romantic 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Arrhythmia 7.6
Arrhythmia Aritmiya
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Harvest Time 5.7
Harvest Time Vremya zhatvy
Comedy, Drama 2004, Russia
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