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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Motornaya
Lyudmila Motornaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Motornaya
Lyudmila Motornaya
Lyudmila Motornaya
Date of Birth
19 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog
(2025)
Tickets
7.6
Arrhythmia
(2017)
5.7
Harvest Time
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2017
2004
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.9
Two people in the same life, not counting the dog
Двое в одной жизни, не считая собаки
Romantic
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.6
Arrhythmia
Aritmiya
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Harvest Time
Vremya zhatvy
Comedy, Drama
2004, Russia
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