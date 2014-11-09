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Nikola Simić Nikola Simić
Kinoafisha Persons Nikola Simić

Nikola Simić

Nikola Simić

Date of Birth
18 May 1934
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
9 November 2014
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Love and Fashion 7.4
Love and Fashion (1960)
A Great Guy at Heart 7.2
A Great Guy at Heart (1981)
Tit for Tat 6.9
Tit for Tat (1978)

Filmography

Strawberries in the Supermarket 5.7
Strawberries in the Supermarket Jagoda u supermarketu
Romantic, Adventure, Crime, Comedy 2003, Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
A Great Guy at Heart 7.3
A Great Guy at Heart Laf u srcu
Comedy 1981, Yugoslavia
Tit for Tat 6.9
Tit for Tat Nije nego
Comedy, Drama 1978, Yugoslavia
Love and Fashion 7.4
Love and Fashion Ljubav i moda
Comedy, Musical, Romantic 1960, Yugoslavia
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