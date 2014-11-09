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Filmography
Nikola Simić
Nikola Simić
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikola Simić
Nikola Simić
Nikola Simić
Date of Birth
18 May 1934
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
9 November 2014
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Love and Fashion
(1960)
7.2
A Great Guy at Heart
(1981)
6.9
Tit for Tat
(1978)
Filmography
5.7
Strawberries in the Supermarket
Jagoda u supermarketu
Romantic, Adventure, Crime, Comedy
2003, Germany / Italy / Yugoslavia
7.3
A Great Guy at Heart
Laf u srcu
Comedy
1981, Yugoslavia
6.9
Tit for Tat
Nije nego
Comedy, Drama
1978, Yugoslavia
7.4
Love and Fashion
Ljubav i moda
Comedy, Musical, Romantic
1960, Yugoslavia
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