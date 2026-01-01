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Площадки
7.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Love and Fashion
7.4
Love and Fashion
, 1960
Ljubav i moda
Yugoslavia / Comedy, Musical, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.4
Synopsis
In order to make money for the aerial review, a group of students organize the fashion program for the "Yugochic" company, doing some small frauds as well.
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Cast
Beba Lončar
Dusan Bulajic
Miodrag Petrovic-Ckalja
Mija Aleksić
Ljubomir Didic
Severin Bijelić
Director
Ljubomir Radicevic
Writer
Nenad Jovicic
,
Ljubomir Radicevic
Composer
Bojan Adamic
,
Darko Kraljic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Yugoslavia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
1960
World premiere
22 November 1960
Release date
7 October 1963
USSR
22 November 1960
Yugoslavia
Production
Avala Film
Also known as
Ljubav i moda, Love and Fashion, Liebe und Mode, Moda i miłość, Любовь и мода
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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