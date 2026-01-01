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Poster of Love and Fashion
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Love and Fashion
7.4

Love and Fashion

, 1960
Ljubav i moda
Yugoslavia / Comedy, Musical, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Love and Fashion
7.4

Synopsis

In order to make money for the aerial review, a group of students organize the fashion program for the "Yugochic" company, doing some small frauds as well.

Cast

Beba Lončar
Dusan Bulajic
Miodrag Petrovic-Ckalja
Mija Aleksić
Ljubomir Didic
Severin Bijelić
Director Ljubomir Radicevic
Writer Nenad Jovicic, Ljubomir Radicevic
Composer Bojan Adamic, Darko Kraljic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 1960
World premiere 22 November 1960
Release date
7 October 1963 USSR
22 November 1960 Yugoslavia
Production Avala Film
Also known as
Ljubav i moda, Love and Fashion, Liebe und Mode, Moda i miłość, Любовь и мода

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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