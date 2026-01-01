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About
Kim Moon-saeng
Kim Moon-saeng
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kim Moon-saeng
Kim Moon-saeng
Kim Moon-saeng
Date of Birth
30 January 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.4
Wonderful Days
(2004)
Filmography
6.4
Wonderful Days
Wonderful Days
Action, Animation, Sci-Fi
2004, South Korea / USA
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