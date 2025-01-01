Menu
James Wilby
Awards and nominations of James Wilby
James Wilby
Venice Film Festival 1987
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
