Mervi Takatalo

Date of Birth
1 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Young Gods 4.9
Young Gods Hymypoika
Drama 2003, Finland
