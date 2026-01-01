Menu
Mervi Takatalo
Mervi Takatalo
Date of Birth
1 September 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
4.9
Young Gods
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4.9
Young Gods
Hymypoika
Drama
2003, Finland
