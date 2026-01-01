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About
Filmography
Laura Malmivaara
Laura Malmivaara
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Malmivaara
Laura Malmivaara
Laura Malmivaara
Date of Birth
26 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Bordertown
(2016)
7.1
All the Sins
(2019)
6.3
FC Venus
(2005)
Filmography
6.1
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions
Kenraaliharjoitus
Comedy, Drama
2025, Finland
7.1
All the Sins
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Finland
7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective
2016, Finland/France
4.2
Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk
Risto Räppääjä ja yöhaukka
Comedy, Family, Musical
2016, Finland
6.3
FC Venus
FC Venus
Comedy
2005, Finland
4.9
Young Gods
Hymypoika
Drama
2003, Finland
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