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Laura Malmivaara Laura Malmivaara
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Malmivaara

Laura Malmivaara

Laura Malmivaara

Date of Birth
26 October 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Bordertown 7.5
Bordertown (2016)
All the Sins 7.1
All the Sins (2019)
FC Venus 6.3
FC Venus (2005)

Filmography

Sudden Outbursts of Emotions 6.1
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions Kenraaliharjoitus
Comedy, Drama 2025, Finland
All the Sins 7.1
All the Sins
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Finland
Bordertown 7.5
Bordertown
Drama, Crime, Detective 2016, Finland/France
Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk 4.2
Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk Risto Räppääjä ja yöhaukka
Comedy, Family, Musical 2016, Finland
FC Venus 6.3
FC Venus FC Venus
Comedy 2005, Finland
Young Gods 4.9
Young Gods Hymypoika
Drama 2003, Finland
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