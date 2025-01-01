Menu
Anna Bolshova
Anna Bolshova
Anna Bolshova
Anna Bolshova
Anna Bolshova
Date of Birth
26 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
6.1
Mamochki
(2010)
5.7
Eger
(2004)
0.0
Svadebnye hlopoty
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2025
2021
2019
2011
2010
2009
2008
2006
2005
2004
All
10
Films
3
TV Shows
7
Actress
10
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Adventure, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Svadebnye hlopoty
Detective
2021, Russia
Vernis v Sorrento
Romantic
2019, Russia
Lesnik
Drama, Crime, Detective
2011, Russia
6.1
Mamochki
Mamochki
Comedy
2010, Russia
Zharkij led
Drama, Sport
2009, Russia
Ermolovy
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia
Kazaroza
Crime, Drama
2006, Russia
Moj lichnyj vrag
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2005, Russia
5.7
Eger
Eger
Action
2004, Russia
