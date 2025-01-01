Menu
Anna Bolshova
Date of Birth
26 January 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Mamochki 6.1
Mamochki (2010)
Eger 5.7
Eger (2004)
Svadebnye hlopoty 0.0
Svadebnye hlopoty (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 3 TV Shows 7 Actress 10
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Nakhimovtsy. Yantarnyy bereg
Adventure, Family 2025, Russia
Svadebnye hlopoty
Svadebnye hlopoty
Detective 2021, Russia
Vernis v Sorrento
Vernis v Sorrento
Romantic 2019, Russia
Lesnik
Lesnik
Drama, Crime, Detective 2011, Russia
Mamochki 6.1
Mamochki
Comedy 2010, Russia
Zharkij led
Zharkij led
Drama, Sport 2009, Russia
Ermolovy
Ermolovy
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia
Kazaroza
Kazaroza
Crime, Drama 2006, Russia
Moj lichnyj vrag
Moj lichnyj vrag
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2005, Russia
Eger 5.7
Eger
Action 2004, Russia
