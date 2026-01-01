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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Louis Dempsey
Louis Dempsey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Dempsey
Louis Dempsey
Louis Dempsey
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.9
Troy
(2004)
6.0
Grabbers
(2012)
6.0
Six Bullets
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
History
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2012
2004
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6
Grabbers
Grabbers
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller
2012, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
6
Six Bullets
6 Bullets
Action
2012, USA
7.9
Troy
Troy
History, Adventure
2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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