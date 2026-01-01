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Louis Dempsey Louis Dempsey
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Dempsey

Louis Dempsey

Louis Dempsey

Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Troy 7.9
Troy (2004)
Grabbers 6.0
Grabbers (2012)
Six Bullets 6.0
Six Bullets (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Grabbers 6
Grabbers Grabbers
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 2012, Great Britain / Ireland
Watch trailer
Six Bullets 6
Six Bullets 6 Bullets
Action 2012, USA
Troy 7.9
Troy Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Watch trailer
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