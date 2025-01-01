Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Wolfgang Petersen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wolfgang Petersen
Wolfgang Petersen
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Wolfgang Petersen
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Foreign Language Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree