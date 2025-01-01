Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Wolfgang Petersen Awards

Awards and nominations of Wolfgang Petersen

Wolfgang Petersen
Awards and nominations of Wolfgang Petersen
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Foreign Language Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more