Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Philip Kaufman Awards

Awards and nominations of Philip Kaufman

Philip Kaufman
Awards and nominations of Philip Kaufman
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more