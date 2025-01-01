Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Paul Michael Glaser
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Michael Glaser
Paul Michael Glaser
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Paul Michael Glaser
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Cameo
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree