Awards and nominations of Paul Michael Glaser

Paul Michael Glaser
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Cameo
Nominee
