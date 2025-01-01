Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Scott Wilson
Awards
Awards and nominations of Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Scott Wilson
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree