Scott Wilson
Awards and nominations of Scott Wilson
Golden Globes, USA 1981 Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987 Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
