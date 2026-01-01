Menu
Adam Alexi-Malle

Adam Alexi-Malle

Date of Birth
24 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There (2001)
Bowfinger 7.2
Bowfinger (1999)
Hidalgo 7.2
Hidalgo (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Treasure Buddies 4.4
Treasure Buddies Treasure Buddies
Comedy, Family 2012, USA / Canada
Hidalgo 7.2
Hidalgo Hidalgo
Western, Drama, Adventure, Action 2004, USA
The Man Who Wasn't There 8
The Man Who Wasn't There The Man Who Wasn't There
Drama, Crime 2001, Great Britain / USA
Bowfinger 7.2
Bowfinger Bowfinger
Comedy 1999, USA
