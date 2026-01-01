Menu
Adam Alexi-Malle
Date of Birth
24 September 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
(2001)
7.2
Bowfinger
(1999)
7.2
Hidalgo
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Western
Year
All
2012
2004
2001
1999
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
4.4
Treasure Buddies
Treasure Buddies
Comedy, Family
2012, USA / Canada
7.2
Hidalgo
Hidalgo
Western, Drama, Adventure, Action
2004, USA
8
The Man Who Wasn't There
The Man Who Wasn't There
Drama, Crime
2001, Great Britain / USA
7.2
Bowfinger
Bowfinger
Comedy
1999, USA
