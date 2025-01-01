Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Tony Goldwyn Awards

Awards and nominations of Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
