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Catherine Lambert Catherine Lambert
Kinoafisha Persons Catherine Lambert

Catherine Lambert

Catherine Lambert

Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation (2003)
Peaches 6.2
Peaches (2004)
Napoleon 6.1
Napoleon (1995)

Filmography

Peaches 6.2
Peaches Peaches
Drama 2004, Australia
Lost in Translation 7.4
Lost in Translation Lost in Translation
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2003, USA / Japan
Napoleon 6.1
Napoleon Napoleon
Adventure, Family 1995, Australia / Japan
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