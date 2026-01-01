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Filmography
Catherine Lambert
Catherine Lambert
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Lambert
Catherine Lambert
Catherine Lambert
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Lost in Translation
(2003)
6.2
Peaches
(2004)
6.1
Napoleon
(1995)
Filmography
6.2
Peaches
Peaches
Drama
2004, Australia
7.4
Lost in Translation
Lost in Translation
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA / Japan
6.1
Napoleon
Napoleon
Adventure, Family
1995, Australia / Japan
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