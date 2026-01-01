Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Akira Yamaguchi
Akira Yamaguchi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akira Yamaguchi
Akira Yamaguchi
Akira Yamaguchi
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Lost in Translation
(2003)
6.1
Noise
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2007
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.1
Noise
Noise
Comedy, Crime, Drama
2007, USA
7.4
Lost in Translation
Lost in Translation
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2003, USA / Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree