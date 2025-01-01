Menu
Awards and nominations of Jason Ritter

Jason Ritter
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
