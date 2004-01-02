"No Escape from Love" is a comedic series about a resourceful journalist, his lover, and their adventurous investigation. Petya decides to earn a large sum of money by gathering compromising material on the wealthy entrepreneur Golovin. However, Sergey is a reclusive and suspicious person, making it difficult to gain his trust. The man convinces his girlfriend, a single mother and talented veterinarian, to go to Crimea and seduce the businessman while wearing a bracelet that doubles as a listening device...

