Net spaseniya ot lyubvi poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Net spaseniya ot lyubvi

Net spaseniya ot lyubvi (2004 - 2004)

Нет спасения от любви 18+
Production year 2004
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 48 minutes
Прокатчик MDfilm
Runtime 3 hours 12 minutes

TV series description

"No Escape from Love" is a comedic series about a resourceful journalist, his lover, and their adventurous investigation. Petya decides to earn a large sum of money by gathering compromising material on the wealthy entrepreneur Golovin. However, Sergey is a reclusive and suspicious person, making it difficult to gain his trust. The man convinces his girlfriend, a single mother and talented veterinarian, to go to Crimea and seduce the businessman while wearing a bracelet that doubles as a listening device...
Cast
Aleksey Zharkov
Aleksey Zharkov
Konstantin Lavronenko
Konstantin Lavronenko
Andrey Chernyshov
Andrey Chernyshov
Natalya Kurdyubova
Yegor Barinov
Yegor Barinov
Tatyana Rudina
Cast and Crew

Seasons
Net spaseniya ot lyubvi - Season 1 Season 1
2004, 4 episodes
 
