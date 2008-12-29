Menu
Marc Fayolle
Marc Fayolle
Marc Fayolle
Marc Fayolle
Date of Birth
22 November 1928
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
29 December 2008
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
6.7
Swimming Pool
(2003)
6.4
The Unknown Man of Shandigor
(1967)
Filmography
6.7
Swimming Pool
Swimming Pool
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2003, France / Great Britain
6.4
The Unknown Man of Shandigor
L'inconnu de Shandigor
Action, Drama
1967, Switzerland
