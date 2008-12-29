Marc Fayolle

Menu
Date of Birth
22 November 1928
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
29 December 2008
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Swimming Pool 6.7
Swimming Pool Swimming Pool
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2003, France / Great Britain
The Unknown Man of Shandigor 6.4
The Unknown Man of Shandigor L'inconnu de Shandigor
Action, Drama 1967, Switzerland
