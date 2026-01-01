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About
Filmography
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Kinoafisha
Persons
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias
Date of Birth
8 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
7.0
Two and a Half Men
(2003)
6.5
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
(2003)
Filmography
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
7
Two and a Half Men
Comedy
2003, USA
6.5
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Action, Crime, Thriller
2003, USA / Mexico
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