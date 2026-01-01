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Shane Brolly Shane Brolly
Kinoafisha Persons Shane Brolly

Shane Brolly

Shane Brolly

Date of Birth
6 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Underworld 7.4
Underworld (2003)
Underworld: Evolution 7.1
Underworld: Evolution (2006)
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 6.9
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Filmography

Lazarus 3.5
Lazarus Lazarus
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 6.9
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Spread 6.7
Spread Spread
Comedy 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Underworld: Evolution 7.1
Underworld: Evolution Underworld: Evolution
Drama, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror 2006, USA
CSI: NY 6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime 2004, USA
Underworld 7.4
Underworld Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror 2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Impostor 6.2
Impostor Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
NightMan 5.7
NightMan
Action, Crime, Fantasy 1997, USA/Canada
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