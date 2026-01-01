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Filmography
Shane Brolly
Shane Brolly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shane Brolly
Shane Brolly
Shane Brolly
Date of Birth
6 March 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Underworld
(2003)
7.1
Underworld: Evolution
(2006)
6.9
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
(2009)
Filmography
3.5
Lazarus
Lazarus
Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
6.9
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Spread
Spread
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Evolution
Drama, Action, Fairy Tale, Horror
2006, USA
6.8
CSI: NY
Drama, Action, Crime
2004, USA
7.4
Underworld
Underworld
Fairy Tale, Action, Horror
2003, USA / Germany / Hungary / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.2
Impostor
Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
5.7
NightMan
Action, Crime, Fantasy
1997, USA/Canada
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