Kinoafisha Persons Rebecca De Mornay Awards

Awards and nominations of Rebecca De Mornay

Rebecca De Mornay
Razzie Awards 1989 Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Villain
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
