Kinoafisha
Persons
Rebecca De Mornay
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebecca De Mornay
Rebecca De Mornay
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rebecca De Mornay
Razzie Awards 1989
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Villain
Winner
Best Female Performance
Nominee
