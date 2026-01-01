Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Merzak Allouache
Merzak Allouache
Kinoafisha
Persons
Merzak Allouache
Merzak Allouache
Merzak Allouache
Date of Birth
6 October 1944
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
4.6
Chouchou
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2003
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
4.6
Chouchou
Chouchou
Comedy
2003, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree