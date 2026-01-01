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Filmography
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Moon So-ri
Moon So-ri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moon So-ri
Moon So-ri
Moon So-ri
Date of Birth
2 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of Birth
Busan, Republic of Korea
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
9.0
When Life Gives You Tangerines
(2025)
8.5
Our Movie
(2025)
8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
(2016)
Filmography
9
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
8.5
Our Movie
Drama, Romantic,
2025, South Korea
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy, ,
2025, South Korea
7.4
Queenmaker
Drama,
2023, South Korea
5.4
Seoul Vibe
Seoul Daejakjeon
Action, Crime, Drama
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.1
The School Nurse Files
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy,
2020, South Korea
8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
7.9
The Handmaiden
Agasshi
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Adult
2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
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