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Moon So-ri
Moon So-ri Moon So-ri
Kinoafisha Persons Moon So-ri

Moon So-ri

Moon So-ri

Date of Birth
2 July 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Place of Birth
Busan, Republic of Korea
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

When Life Gives You Tangerines 9.0
When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)
Our Movie 8.5
Our Movie (2025)
Legend of the Blue Sea 8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea (2016)

Filmography

When Life Gives You Tangerines 9
When Life Gives You Tangerines
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Our Movie 8.5
Our Movie
Drama, Romantic, 2025, South Korea
Oh My Ghost Clients
Oh My Ghost Clients
Comedy, , 2025, South Korea
Queenmaker 7.4
Queenmaker
Drama, 2023, South Korea
Seoul Vibe 5.4
Seoul Vibe Seoul Daejakjeon
Action, Crime, Drama 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
The School Nurse Files 6.1
The School Nurse Files
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy, 2020, South Korea
Legend of the Blue Sea 8.1
Legend of the Blue Sea
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
The Handmaiden 7.9
The Handmaiden Agasshi
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Adult 2016, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
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