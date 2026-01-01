Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Abror Bakirov
Abror Bakirov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Abror Bakirov
Abror Bakirov
Abror Bakirov
Actor type
Fantasy hero, The Adventurer, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Suit
(2003)
6.4
Solntse na vkus
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2023
2003
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.4
Solntse na vkus
Solntse na vkus
Fantasy, Adventure, Comedy
2023, Russia / Uzbekistan
Watch trailer
7.6
The Suit
Shik
Drama
2003, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree