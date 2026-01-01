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Lyubov Agapova Lyubov Agapova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyubov Agapova

Lyubov Agapova

Lyubov Agapova

Date of Birth
24 May 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lilya 4-Ever 7.4
Lilya 4-Ever (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lilya 4-Ever 7.4
Lilya 4-Ever Lilya 4-Ever
Drama 2002, Sweden
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