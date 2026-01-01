Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyubov Agapova
Lyubov Agapova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Agapova
Lyubov Agapova
Lyubov Agapova
Date of Birth
24 May 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Lilya 4-Ever
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2002
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.4
Lilya 4-Ever
Lilya 4-Ever
Drama
2002, Sweden
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree