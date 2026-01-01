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Michael T. Weiss Michael T. Weiss
Kinoafisha Persons Michael T. Weiss

Michael T. Weiss

Michael T. Weiss

Date of Birth
2 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Freeway 6.8
Freeway (1996)
Jeffrey 6.8
Jeffrey (1995)
Tarzan & Jane 5.3
Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tarzan & Jane 5.3
Tarzan & Jane Tarzan & Jane
Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Bones 4.3
Bones Bones
Horror, Crime 2001, USA
Freeway 6.8
Freeway Freeway
Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Drama 1996, USA
Jeffrey 6.8
Jeffrey Jeffrey
Comedy, Drama 1995, USA
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