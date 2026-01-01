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About
Filmography
Michael T. Weiss
Michael T. Weiss
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael T. Weiss
Michael T. Weiss
Michael T. Weiss
Date of Birth
2 February 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Director
Place of Birth
City of Chicago, the United States of America
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Freeway
(1996)
6.8
Jeffrey
(1995)
5.3
Tarzan & Jane
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2002
2001
1996
1995
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.3
Tarzan & Jane
Tarzan & Jane
Adventure, Animation, Family
2002, USA
4.3
Bones
Bones
Horror, Crime
2001, USA
6.8
Freeway
Freeway
Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Drama
1996, USA
6.8
Jeffrey
Jeffrey
Comedy, Drama
1995, USA
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