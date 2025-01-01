Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Gemma Jones
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gemma Jones
Gemma Jones
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gemma Jones
BAFTA Awards 2015
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actress
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree