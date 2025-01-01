Menu
Awards and nominations of Gemma Jones

Gemma Jones
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1977 BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972 BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actress
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
