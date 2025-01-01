Menu
Awards and nominations of Ben Miller

Ben Miller
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Comedy (Programme or Series)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Comedy Programme
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
