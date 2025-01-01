Menu
Awards and nominations of Vera Storozheva

Moscow International Film Festival 2007 Moscow International Film Festival 2007
Golden St. George
Winner
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2009
Full-Length Film
Nominee
